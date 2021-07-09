Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Resident Evil Village is the Best Van Helsing Game Ever Made

By Clement Goh
cgmagonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVampires, witches and werewolves galore. They’re unlikely ingredients for a Resident Evil game. Capcom takes full advantage of these legendary characters to push the series forward in exciting ways. A few players in Resident Evil Village might have also felt like another fabled character slaying fiction’s most iconic monsters. This comes with a heightened tension, concentration and horror Capcom nails – where previous official Van Helsing games before have missed.

www.cgmagonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Bram Stoker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Game#The Villagers#Vii#Texas Chainsaw Massacre#Southern#Diablo#Universal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Capcom
News Break
RPG
Related
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Resident Evil Village sales pass 4.5m

Capcom has now sold 4.5m copies of Resident Evil Village. That's a steady uptick from the last couple of sales milestones announced by the publisher - 3m at launch in May, then up to 4m after 20 days. Village's predecessor Resident Evil 7 has shifted 9m copies since its launch...
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Resident Evil Village crack completely fixes its stuttering issues

As we reported in our PC Performance Analysis, Resident Evil Village was suffering from some really annoying stuttering issues. And, from the looks of it, the culprit behind those stutters was Capcom’s own DRM. Earlier today, EMPRESS cracked this latest Resident Evil game. And, we can now confirm that the pirated version does not suffer from any stuttering issues.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Resident Evil Village Twitching Problem Solved – With a Pirated Version

The PC port of Resident Evil Village was not terribly unoptimized, but it also did not make many players happy. Even the owners of more expensive graphics card models had the same “micro-twitches” as those who played on minimally supported hardware and this was unfortunately not improved by the official game updates.
RetailGamespot

Resident Evil Village Sells 4.5 Million Copies

Resident Evil Village continues to put up big sales numbers. Capcom has announced that the spooky title has now sold more than 4.5 million copies globally. This is up from 4 million at the end of May, and 3 million at launch. If the sales disclosure is the same as with the previous ones, the figure counts copies sold at retail and digitally. The new 4.5 million sales number for Village is displayed prominently on the game's website.
Video GamesPosted by
TheConversationCanada

‘Resident Evil: Village’ and first-person video game immersion: Why hands create intense connection

The video games “Resident Evil: Biohazard” and “Resident Evil: Village” are the most recent releases in Capcom’s long-running survival-horror series. Both games feature first-person gameplay and centre on the protagonist Ethan Winters, who is almost wholly anonymous: his face is hidden in advertisements and in the game. All we know of Ethan is a back-lit silhouette and set of hands, which is what players project onto as they play.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Resident Evil Village modder creates "copyright free" solution to the Sturm boss controversy

One Resident Evil Village modder has solved the problem of the allegedly copyright-infringing Sturm boss design by turning the monster into a giant standing fan. The aptly titled "Copyright free Sturm" mod was created by Nexus Mods contributor Pumpkinhook (first spotted by IGN). It's a simple model swap that "replaces Sturm with a brand new fan," in Pumpkinhook's words. "No copyright infringement here!"
Video GamesThe Northern Light

Hitbox Review: Resident Evil Village – Could have used more vampires

Platforms: PlayStation 5 [Played], PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Stadia. The “Resident Evil” franchise has experimented with almost every variety of horror during its 25 year history. Early entries were classic zombie horror stories, which evolved into globe-trotting adventures where heroes fought mutated bioweapons, which evolved into cannibals from Louisiana. “Resident Evil Village,” the eighth mainline entry in the franchise, brings players to a European village infested with werewolves, overlooked by a castle ruled by vampires.
Technologygameranx.com

Take A Look At Resident Evil Made Within Unreal Engine 4

The Resident Evil franchise has been around for ages and it continues to grow each year. There’s a massive collection of video games available both mainline along with spin-off titles. We even have cinematic content as well such as the line of blockbuster movies to the more recently launched Netflix series, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. While Capcom has gone back to provide some remakes for those early mainline installments of the franchise, a fan has decided to offer a look at what Resident Evil could look like with a first-person remake.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Massive Resident Evil 8: Village FPS drops happen because of DRM

Resident Evil 8: Village captured many fans' hearts and 95 percentile positive reviews on Steam speak for themselves. Nothing in this wide world is perfect though and this particular game's Achilles Heel proved to be the same one many other games have - the DRM implementation. In the case of...
TechnologyPosted by
TechSpot

Resident Evil Village stuttering on PC appears to be caused by Capcom's DRM

A hot potato: Capcom said in late May that it had managed to ship over four million copies of the game (including digital sales) since launch earlier in the month, but the company has been mum on the performance issue impacting gamers. The general consensus has been to simply wait for Capcom to release a patch and unfortunately, that’s still the best advice to adhere to at this time. If Capcom didn’t know the source of the stuttering issue, it surely does now, and will hopefully address it in the near future.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Resident Evil Village Has Two New DLCs

The Resident Evil franchise is a massive one and over the years we’ve seen the franchise grow and evolve. We have video game installments, spin-offs, a cinematic movie series, to more recently a Netflix streaming show called Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. With that said, if you’re after the video games then you’ve likely already been playing Resident Evil Village which is the latest video game installment to have released for the IP.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

This Resident Evil Village Mod Introduces Ethan's Biggest Fan

Somewhere amongst all of the horrific monsters in "Resident Evil Village," there's a man with a giant propeller for a head. Shortly after the release of "Village," filmmaker Richard Raaphorst accused Capcom of plagiarizing designs from his movie "Frankenstein's Army," including that of the propeller-headed henchman named Sturm. While Raaphorst hasn't filed an official claim against the developer — unlike artist Judy A. Juracek, who had similar claims against Capcom — some gamers might feel a bit weird about playing a game containing a monster that might violate copyright laws. Now, they no longer have to worry.
Books & Literaturegoodmenproject.com

Many Bloody Battles Occur in ‘Van Helsing Vs The League of Monsters’

A Thrilling Tale Gets Told in ‘Van Helsing Vs The League of Monsters’. I am familiar with the Van Helsing character. This was a hunter who took on all kinds of deadly creatures. The stories can be a bit violent but I am okay with that. When I heard about Van Helsing Vs The League of Monsters I was looking forward to reading it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy