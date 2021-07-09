Resident Evil Village is the Best Van Helsing Game Ever Made
Vampires, witches and werewolves galore. They’re unlikely ingredients for a Resident Evil game. Capcom takes full advantage of these legendary characters to push the series forward in exciting ways. A few players in Resident Evil Village might have also felt like another fabled character slaying fiction’s most iconic monsters. This comes with a heightened tension, concentration and horror Capcom nails – where previous official Van Helsing games before have missed.www.cgmagonline.com
Comments / 0