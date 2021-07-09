William Eklund Will Make a Team Very Happy

William Eklund may very well be the first forward taken in the 2021 draft, but for most fans in North America, he's still an unknown quantity. The Swedish left winger missed the world juniors due to a positive Covid test and his late 2002 birthday means he was too old to play at the world under-18s in Texas. You'd have to go back to the 2020 Hlinka-Gretzky tournament for some highlights and Eklund did play well, tying for first in team scoring with five points in five games for the bronze medallists. But even the Hlinka-Gretzky is more for the hardcore than the average follower.