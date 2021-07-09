Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Noise-Cancelling Earbuds, an iPad, and 8 Other Gadgets to Get You Through Your Commute

NewsTimes
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs more places begin to open up in the wake of the pandemic, it’s time to start thinking about returning to the office, and commuting again. A study conducted by the US Census Bureau found that the average person spends roughly 28 minutes commuting each way. That means you’re probably going to spend about an hour going to and from work up to five days a week. If you’ve traditionally had a tough time commuting, or want to reclaim some of that lost time for yourself, we can help.

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Dustin Poirier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Ipad Air#Commuter#Earbuds#The Us Census Bureau#Rolling Stone Ufc#Espn#The Switch Lite#Usb C#Tablet#Ipad Air
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Electronics
News Break
SONY
News Break
Music
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Instagram
News Break
iPad
Related
ElectronicsNew Haven Register

The Best Earbuds Under $50 for Commutes, Travel and Workouts

From sticky summer commutes that make it impossible to wear your over-ear headphones, to wanting a new set of buds for your first post-Covid flight — it’s easy to find a good excuse to stock up on a new pair of budget-friendly earbuds these days. That’s why we did the shopping for you and found some of the best earbuds under $50 that you can buy right now. Whether you’re listening to music, talking on the phone or gaming, these budget earbuds won’t break the bank. Their price tags may be low, but there’s a lot to love about the buds below.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Professional Noise Cancellation Headsets

The Jabra Evolve2 85 headset is a wireless audio solution for professionals looking for a way to incorporate premium connectivity capabilities into their daily routine. The headset makes use of an advanced digital chipset that will create an instant sound shield during use, while the 44mm speakers will deliver impressive audio feedback. A built-in light will let others around the wearer know that they are busy on a call and not available to talk.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your daily routine. Want to stand up straighter? There’s a gadget for that. Planning on upping your fitness regime? We have the equipment for that. There’s so much more to discover in today’s article, too.
Retailmakeuseof.com

Nothing's Debut Earbuds Will Cost $99 and Feature Noise Cancelling

We don't really know much about Carl Pei's company, Nothing, nor what it's working on. But now, Nothing has confirmed that its debut product, the ear (1) earbuds, will retail for $99 and come with a noise cancellation feature. Nothing's ear (1) to Launch With Noise Cancellation for $99. In...
Amazonreviewgeek.com

Everything You Need to Make Your Commute More Comfortable

Commuting to work can inevitably feel like a chore, especially if you’re stuck in traffic or have a long commute on the subway. No matter how you get to work, we’ve got some recommendations to make your journey more comfortable and enjoyable. By spicing up your commute, it won’t feel...
NFLPosted by
Tom's Guide

Sony WF-1000XM4 vs. AirPods Pro: Which noise-cancelling earbuds win?

Apple or Sony? Our WF-1000XM4 vs. AirPods Pro comparison will show you which wireless ANC earbuds are more deserving of your money. Both sets of wireless earbuds pack intuitive controls, great sound and powerful active noise cancellation into compact designs. They also stand out as two of the best noise-cancelling earbuds money can buy.
Electronicslifewire.com

Nothing ear (1) Earbuds Offer Noise Cancellation at $99

Hardware startup Nothing will be launching its first wireless earbuds, the ear (1), on July 27, with high-end features, such as noise cancellation, for a relatively modest price of $99. Nothing has been tight-lipped regarding its upcoming ear (1) wireless earbuds, but thanks to a new TechCrunch interview with Nothing...
Electronicsnewsbrig.com

Nothing sets July 27 rollout for noise-canceling Ear (1) earbuds – News Brig

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for July 6, 2021. We’re back after a holiday here in the United States. Not that that stopped global technology news, mind, so there’s a lot to get into. Before we do, one more reminder about News Brig Early Stage later this week — your humble servant is running a session with venture capitalist Sarah Kunst about fundraising. It’s going to rock. — Alex.
ElectronicsPopular Science

With the best noise-cancelling earbuds, everywhere is an oasis

Have you ever been on the subway late on a Saturday night, submerged in a sea of intoxicated partiers? Or on an international flight next to a crying baby? How about in the gym, next to someone who war-cries after every rep? Or at home with a deep desire to just zone out after a long day at work? If you’ve answered yes to any of these questions, then the best noise-cancelling earbuds might be for you. Whether you’re hoping to feel focused and motivated or relaxed and at ease, active noise-cancelling earbuds can make a huge difference when it comes to your listening experience. If you’re tired of your favorite albums, podcasts, and phone calls getting interrupted by the cacophonous outside world, we’re ready to help you select the best wireless earbuds.
Musicbigeasymagazine.com

4 Gadgets to Pack on Your Next Climbing Trip

Wherever you’re heading on your next adventure, you’ll want to ensure you’re prepped for anything. While waterproof clothing, ropes, helmets and harnesses might be climbing essentials, there are a variety of gadgets that can enhance your experience. To find out what you need, take a look at these four gadgets to pack on your next climbing trip:
ElectronicsApple Insider

Amazon adds AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to Toshiba, Insignia Fire TVs

Amazon on Wednesday announced AirPlay 2 and HomeKit integration for two Fire TV edition television sets from manufacturers Toshiba and Insignia. AirPlay 2 and HomeKit are now available on the 2020 Toshiba 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Dolby Vision and the 2020 Insignia 4K UHD Smart TV, Amazon said in a press release. Users must download and install an update to use the new features.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Edifier NeoBuds Pro active noise cancelling wireless earbuds

If you are in the market for an affordable pair of active noise cancelling wireless earbuds you may be interested in the NeoBuds Pro which are now available via Indiegogo and are equipped with six microphones to help you immerse yourself in your audio. The reasonably priced earbuds include DSP-based active crossover technology and a high-res audio certified with 42 dB active noise cancelling technology and equipped with an array of environmental noise cancelling microphones. Early pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $86 or £64 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 31% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.
ElectronicsNBC4 Columbus

19 best noise-canceling headphones

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Using noise-canceling headphones to tune out ambient sounds can help you stay focused at work, relaxed on your next trip or energized during your next workout. Choosing the right noise-canceling headphones for you depends on a few factors. Consider where...
Electronicsmspoweruser.com

It’s raining discounts! Amazon devices are heavily discounted at Woot

If you like to hear music on a smart speaker, then the ones from Amazon are definitely worth looking at, even more so because they’re now selling at a discounted price at Woot. You can now get mouth-watering discounts on a range of Amazon products at Woot. You can check out some of the Amazon products that are selling at discounted prices at Woot below.
ElectronicsGear Patrol

7 New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

A lot happened this week. You can finally buy the newest Sonos and Ikea speaker that looks like a picture and hangs on your wall. Preorders opened up for the Nintendo Switch with an OLED display that will be released this October. Pretty much everything that Samsung is expected to announced at next month's big Unpacked event was leaked. And apparently Netflix is getting into gaming. On top of that, a bunch of cool new gadgets were announced — check 'em out below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy