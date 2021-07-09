7/9 Movie Trip

THE TOMORROW WAR (Amazon Prime) Early on we hear Chris Pratt’s character Dan Forester proclaim that he’s meant to do something special after learning he’s rejected for a new job. He’s a high school teacher and that neighborly guy next door wanting something more in life. What comes next is something he could never have imagined. Soldiers from the future show up in the middle of a World Cup soccer game. They’re sent with a message that a big war is coming that will wipe everyone out. Dan is drafted for the war but told he will die in seven years. It’s up to him and other soldiers to battle a vicious alien species to save the future.