Public Works repairing water line break that is causing outages in Kingwood
Several Kingwood residents are without water as the city works to repair a water main break. The water main break occurred on Friday at the intersection of Longflower Lane and Sweetstream Drive in Kingwood. The break has left residents on Longflower Lane temporarily without water. Houston Public Works has been informed about the break and is working to repair it, according to Mayor Pro-Tem and District E City Council Member Dave Martin.www.houstonchronicle.com
Comments / 0