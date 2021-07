Scouting Report: The Madewell Pull-On Shorts are soft, durable, and comfortable. They have a longer inseam for more coverage and have pockets. I find that as I grow older the bridge between stylish and comfortable keeps closing in, especially these days. Whereas my closet once featured cute jumpsuits and rompers that required me to get completely undressed to go to the bathroom and satin heels I was terrified to wear outside even in near-perfect weather conditions, I now find solace in the ease, comfort, and reliability of well-made, high-quality athleisure wear and loungewear from brands like Madewell, Kindred Bravely, and Everlane.