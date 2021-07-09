Former teacher faces charges in alleged assault of student

Davis

LUMBERTON — A former 54-year-old Public Schools of Robeson County employee is to appear in court later this month on charges related to the alleged assault of a student.

Charles Eugene Davis II, of Pat Street in Spring Lake, was to appear in Robeson County District Court on June 30 after being charged with assault on a child under age 12 and misdemeanor child abuse, according to court records and information from the Robeson County Detention Center.

Davis’ case was continued to July 29. The Robesonian was told he was not present for his June 10 court date, but could not confirm that information with Robeson County Courthouse officials.

“There is no attorney of record (for Davis) at this time,” said Shelena Smith, Robeson County clerk of Superior Court.

He was arrested May 28 and was released after satisfying the conditions of his $5,000 bond, according to a Detention Center official.

Davis allegedly assaulted his student Terry Demetrius Murphy, 11, on Feb. 20, 2020, in his arts class at Townsend Middle School, according to Murphy’s mother, Skykalonda Murphy.

Terry Murphy was playing with another student when Davis pushed a desk in front of him and caused the boy to trip, according to Murphy’s mother. He then “asked Terry what he would do about it” and said “go ahead and swing at me,” she said. After Terry swung, the teacher picked him up and slammed him on the ground, before pinning him down on his stomach and pressing the student’s arm to his back, according to the mother.

She was told about the incident by the principal, Murphy said.

“He had a concussion. He still has headaches from that concussion,” she said.

Terry was suspended for two days, and Davis was suspended for an unknown amount of time, Murphy said.

Davis did work for the PSRC, but he no longer is employed with the school district, according to Grady Hunt, PSRC’s Board of Education attorney. Hunt did not disclose more information.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, Davis held a N.C. Public Schools educator’s license in the area of kindergarten through 12th-grade Art. The license became effective July 1, 2018, and expired June 30.

“Ever since the incident, my son has not been able to sleep at night,” Murphy said.

Terry also suffers from back pain and night terrors, according to his mother.

Murphy said law enforcement agencies told her they didn’t have enough evidence to press charges initially. She was unable to take the issue before the court until she spoke with Tyrone Watson, president of the Unified Robeson NAACP Branch.

“I’m so grateful for his help,” she said. “I thank him with all of my heart.”

Her son also is grateful, she said.

She hopes Davis will “never be able to teach again” and “do time” for “destroying a child’s life,” Murphy said.