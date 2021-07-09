Fan-Made Heirloom Gives Wattson Electrified Saber
An Apex Legends fan has designed an Heirloom cosmetic for Wattson that equips her with a very posh, very deadly electrified saber. Heirlooms are the rarest and highly coveted cosmetics in Apex Legends. These special cosmetics take the shape of melee weapons that replace a Legend's unarmed state, equipping them with a flashy new attack to perform instead of a simple punch. Each Legend gets only one Heirloom, and the release of an Heirloom for a Legend is a major occasion for those players who main that Legend.www.dbltap.com
