Fan-Made Heirloom Gives Wattson Electrified Saber

By Noam Radcliffe
DBLTAP
 7 days ago
An Apex Legends fan has designed an Heirloom cosmetic for Wattson that equips her with a very posh, very deadly electrified saber. Heirlooms are the rarest and highly coveted cosmetics in Apex Legends. These special cosmetics take the shape of melee weapons that replace a Legend's unarmed state, equipping them with a flashy new attack to perform instead of a simple punch. Each Legend gets only one Heirloom, and the release of an Heirloom for a Legend is a major occasion for those players who main that Legend.

www.dbltap.com

