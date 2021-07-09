Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks PA announcer prepares to call his first NBA Finals game

By Sarah McGrew
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ht1Lv_0asTAmEq00

Eric Jensen has been introducing Milwaukee to the Bucks' starting lineup for over 20 years, but on Sunday night he'll do something he's never done before.

"I've never announced a finals game before, so we're heading into uncharted waters," Jensen said.

Jensen got his start in radio, and his first sports gig was with the Milwaukee Wave Indoor Soccer Team. When the Bucks' job opened up, he knew he had to apply. He's just the second public address announcer in Bucks history.

With years on the job and plenty of practice, Jensen said he doesn't typically get nervous before games. But, with the world ready to listen in on Sunday, he said the nerves are starting to set in.

Bucks PA announcer prepares to call his first NBA Finals game

"This one I'm feeling a little anxious about, just because we're on the world stage now. It's a completely different animal than we've done before."

But, once he gets through pregame he said it will be like any other day on the job.

"I always love when Giannis does a big dunk and I can give it a big Greek Freak. Or starting introductions, you know introducing the starting line up is always a lot of fun," he said of some of his favorite moments to call.

And after a year without fans, he said having the crowd energy back in the building has made his job even more fun.

"Getting the fans back in the arena, that was just the best. Finally getting back to normalcy and having a crowd there cheering. Watching this team be able to play in front of a crowd and the excitement they can bring out of a crowd, it was definitely something to see," Jensen said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Indoor Soccer#Announcer#Milwaukee Bucks Pa#Fiserv Forum#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Latest Klay Thompson News

Klay Thompson appears to be making some significant progress on his road to recovery. On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter posted a series of photos on Instagram. Complete with a grown-out fro and a bright yellow headband, Thompson showed NBA fans an inside look at his recent workout in the Warriors’ practice facility — getting up and down the court for the first time since his devastating preseason Achilles tendon tear last year.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

1 NBA Team Rumored To Want Ben Simmons ‘Badly’

After another dismal postseason, the Philadelphia 76ers seem ready to shake things up this summer. Among the options available to the franchise is to trade away former No. 1 pick Ben Simmons. The 24-year-old point guard disappointed yet again in the playoffs, as he showed extreme hesitancy to be aggressive...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Gregg Popovich’s Quote About Bradley Beal Is Going Viral

Gregg Popovich has been tasked with trying to lead Team USA men’s basketball to gold this summer. Such a quest should be made easier, thanks to the expected contributions from Wizards star Bradley Beal. Popovich hasn’t been around Beal too often throughout his coaching career. After all, Popovich coaches in...
BasketballPosted by
The Spun

Report: More Details Emerge From Situation With USA Basketball

Troubling details emerged Thursday evening surrounding the ongoing situation with Team USA men’s basketball. It all began when reports surfaced saying Bradley Beal had been placed in health and safety protocols due to COVID-19. It wasn’t before long when Team USA then announced Beal will not be playing at all in the Tokyo Olympics. It’s an unfortunate development for one of the NBA’s brightest stars.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bradley Beal’s wife: Kamiah Adams-Beal

Bradley’s Beal basketball career is one that has taken off in a major way in recent seasons. After being drafted No. 3 overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2012 NBA Draft, it wasn’t until 2018 when Beal would get some of the recognition he deserved by making his first NBA all-star team. He has since been an all-star again in 2019 and 2021. At just age 28, Beal is known as one of the best scorers in the game and while he’s always been with the Wizards, rumors have constantly circulated about him eventually ending up elsewhere, with a bigger contender.
NBANBC Sports

8 potential Beal replacements for Team USA

After just three exhibition games with Team USA, Bradley Beal is now going to miss the Tokyo Olympics due to health and safety protocols. Beal had been a starter in every game he wore the United States uniform, and his absence leaves a major hole for USA Basketball to fill before heading to Japan for the summer games. There are a few solid options to replace the three-time All-Star, but it won't be easy filling the void he'll leave.
NBACBS Sports

Bucks-Suns, NBA Finals score, takeaways: Chris Paul, Phoenix sink Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee in Game 1

The Phoenix Suns are three wins away from a championship after a strong Game 1 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. The two sides were close for most of the first half before Phoenix pushed the lead as high as 20 in the third quarter. A furious Bucks comeback cut it back down to seven in the fourth quarter, but the Suns just would not be denied. They took Milwaukee's punch and countered with several of their own, ultimately winning Game 1, 118-105.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kevin Durant Had A 2-Word Message For Team USA

It sounds like Kevin Durant is ready to be the leader of Team USA this summer. On Wednesday, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal had nothing but praise for the former MVP’s leadership skills. After the second day of Team USA camp, Beal told reporters that this year’s squad looks up...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Nahh B! Podcast

The Milwaukee Bucks defeat the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of Eastern Conference Finals - One win away from the NBA Finals!

Milwaukee Bucks forward Kris Middleton & forward Bobby Portis after successful playNBA - Getty Images. So for those who didn't watch the last game which was game 4, we saw the Atlanta Hawks come into the game insanely motivated without their star point guard Trae Young as he suffered an ankle injury in game 3. In that game 4, we saw the Hawks take the win to tie up the series.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To The Bradley Beal News

One week before the Tokyo Olympics get underway, it looks like the USA men’s basketball team will need a replacement for Bradley Beal. Beal has been placed in COVID-19 protocols and as a result, is expected to miss the trip to Japan. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, USA basketball is working on a replacement for the Washington Wizards star.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Damian Lillard ‘Has His Eyes’ On 1 Team Amid Trade Rumors

Every offseason, there are heavy rumors of superstars joining the New York Knicks. The last one of those that actually materialized was probably the trade for Carmelo Anthony, but as the Damian Lillard trade rumors heat up, Knicks fans find themselves in this familiar spot once again. Earlier today, Henry...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Clippers, Blazers, And 76ers Interested In Kevin Love

It's been a while since we saw the best version of Kevin Love. He's endured multiple injuries and the Cleveland Cavaliers have been far from a contending team, so they haven't rushed him back to the court. Then again, it's hard to believe that a player as talented and impactful...

Comments / 0

Community Policy