The 10 Best Albums From Country Music Super Producer Dave Cobb

47 years ago today, a legend was born.

Now I know, that word gets tossed around with a little too much liberty these days, but when it comes to Dave Cobb, I’m not sure there’s a more appropriate word to describe him.

Cobb is one of the most important producers in country music history, and has worked with the likes of John Prine, Colter Wall, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, and Chris Stapleton just to name a few.

He got his start back in 2005 with Shooter Jennings, on Jennings’ Put the “O” Back In Country album but it was the early 2010’s when he really picked up steam. In 2010 he produced, and then was nominated for a Grammy, for Jamey Johnson’s The Guitar Song.

In 2013 and 14, Cobb would produce two of the more important country albums in recent memory with Jason Isbell’s Southeastern and Sturgill Simpson’s Metamodern Sounds In Country Music (which was made in just four days).

It didn’t stop there. Chris Stapleton’s Traveller in 2015, Colter Wall’s Colter Wall in 2017, heck he was even a Producer on the A Star Is Born Soundtrack.

I guarantee you that some of your favorite songs come from a record produced by Cobb. The man has six Grammy Awards and 17 nominations dating back to 2011.

Here’s a list of the 10 best records that he’s produced:

10. Early Morning Shakes – Whiskey Myers

9. High Top Mountain – Sturgill Simpson

8. Colter Wall – Colter Wall

7. Something More Than Free – Jason Isbell

6. By The Way, I Forgive You – Brandi Carlile

5. The Guitar Song – Jamey Johnson

4. The Tree of Forgiveness – John Prine

3. Traveller – Chris Stapleton

2. Southeastern – Jason Isbell

1. Metamodern Sounds In Country Music – Sturgill Simpson

Masterpieces.

Every single one of them were tremendous works of art and it couldn’t be possible without Dave Cobb.

Happy birthday legend, and here’s to many more years of amazing albums like these.