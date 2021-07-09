Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stillwater County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Stillwater by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Stillwater SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY At 318 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles northwest of Laurel, or 20 miles northeast of Columbus, moving southeast at 35 mph. Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Laurel, Halfbreed Lake Wildlife, Park City and Molt.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laurel, MT
City
Molt, MT
City
Columbus, MT
City
Park City, MT
County
Stillwater County, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
Income TaxFOXBusiness

First child tax credits start arriving - why some parents should opt out of the payments

Tens of millions of families received some extra money on Thursday, when the IRS distributed the first of six monthly payments from the newly expanded child tax credit. Roughly $15 billion has been sent to 35.2 million families, with an average payment of $423, the Treasury Department and IRS said in a joint statement. The money is expected to reach some 60 million children.

Comments / 0

Community Policy