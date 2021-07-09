Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheyenne, Kimball by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kimball The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Cheyenne County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Kimball County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 337 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles north of Dix to 9 miles south of Oliver Reservoir, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kimball, Potter, Dix, Oliver Campground, Brownson, Oliver Reservoir and Kimball Airport. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 11 and 53. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH