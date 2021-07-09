Special Weather Statement issued for Hoke, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are capable of knocking down tree limbs and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture and other light outdoor objects. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hoke; Scotland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EASTERN SCOTLAND AND SOUTHERN HOKE COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM EDT At 538 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Laurinburg, moving southeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible with this storm. Heavy rain and minor flooding and deadly cloud to ground lightning will also be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Laurinburg, Raeford, Maxton, Antioch, Wagram, East Laurinburg, Silver City and Bowmore.