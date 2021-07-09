Special Weather Statement issued for Southwestern Yellowstone by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southwestern Yellowstone SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY At 336 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Billings West End, or 12 miles west of Billings, moving southeast at 40 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Billings, Laurel, Billings West End and Lockwood.