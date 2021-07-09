Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are on scene of an apparent bank robbery in Indian Wells Friday afternoon.

The robbery happened at the Pacific Western Bank near Highway 111 and Cook Street at around 1:30 p.m.

The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived, Sheriff's Correctional Sergeant Deanna Pecoraro confirmed.

Pecoraro said there were no injuries reported. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Just last week, a 60-year-old Palm Springs man was arrested for a series of bank robberies across Southern California.

The post Deputies investigate bank robbery in Indian Wells appeared first on KESQ .