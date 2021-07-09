Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 11:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Volusia A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN VOLUSIA COUNTY At 538 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Daytona International Speedway, or near Holly Hill, moving east at 10 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Daytona Beach, Ormond Beach, Holly Hill, Daytona Beach Shores and Daytona International Speedway. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.