Luke Clayton: White bass, the people's fish

waxahachietx.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf a survey was given to fishermen throughout the state and the question posed, “What do you consider to be the most ‘fished for’ species in the state?”Which species do you think would rank at the top? I’d think the fish would need to be numerous and widespread, easy to catch and provide the makings of a tasty fish fry. Some would say catfish; it’s hard to beat a big platter of crispy fried catfish fillets and most lakes support a healthy population of catfish. Fishing for largemouth bass is hugely popular but bass are definitely not the easiest fish to catch much of the time and can be challenging for youngsters learning to fish, besides few people consider them a food fish these days. Crappies are notoriously ‘good eating’ and definitely widespread across the state but they too can be challenging to locate and catch by the rank and file angler. This leaves the schooling open water species, stripers, hybrid striper and white and yellow bass. Which of these species is most widely distributed across the state? Definitely white bass, I’d say. I think you know where I’m going with this little ‘unofficial’ survey! YES I believe white bass (sandbass) gets my nod as the most popular freshwater species in the state to be targeted by the largest number of anglers. Why? Well, their numbers are high in many lakes and they are easy to catch by even the youngest anglers, once they are located.

