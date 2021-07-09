New Illinois law requires Asian American history in schools
The legislation was created to ensure every high school graduate in Illinois will learn about Asian American history, officials said.www.fox32chicago.com
The legislation was created to ensure every high school graduate in Illinois will learn about Asian American history, officials said.www.fox32chicago.com
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0