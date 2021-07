Many if not most companies claim that providing great customer service is one of their topmost priorities. Good thing because customers’ expectations regarding service quality have been rising steadily. To meet them, many companies are investing heavily in staff and systems dedicated to customer service. Within the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, the quest for service excellence — with the twin goals of acquiring new clients while retaining existing customers — often results in a contact center becoming a strategic asset for the firm in question.