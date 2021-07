There’s no shortage of laptop deals if you’re in dire need of an upgrade, but if you need a reliable machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, you have to stick with the most popular brands in the market. Staples, a trusted source of discounts on computing products, is currently offering a $50 discount on what could be your next laptop, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3, bringing its price down to $500 from its original price of $550.