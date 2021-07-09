Cancel
Public Health

Exclusive: Vaccinated NHS staff could be freed from self-isolation rules before August 16

By Harry Yorke,
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDouble-vaccinated NHS staff could be released from self-isolation rules before August 16 under proposals being considered by Sajid Javid, The Telegraph has learned. The Health Secretary is considering whether the test and release system for healthcare workers could be brought forward to an earlier date after becoming alarmed at the prospect of staff shortages, according to multiple government sources.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Grant Shapps
