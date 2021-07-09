U of C student confirmed dead in Florida condo collapse

NEW YORK - Police released shocking daytime video of a young gunman firing at point-blank range on a man riding a bike in Brooklyn. The NYPD wants to find the suspect who was seen on the video Wednesday at 2:20 p.m. talking on a cell phone outside a grocery store at Clarkson Avenue and East 53rd Street as the man on the CitiBike approached. The gunman put his phone in his pocket and took out a gun from a fanny pack around his shoulder and fired multiple shots.