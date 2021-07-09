Cancel
Florida State

U of C student confirmed dead in Florida condo collapse

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA University of Chicago student has been confirmed as one of the many killed in the June 24 Surfside condo collapse.

