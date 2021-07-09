Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Bed and breakfast in Fort Worth voted best in Texas, according to Yelp. Check it out

By TJ Macias
News-Democrat
 7 days ago

A contemporary bed and breakfast run out of a 110-year-old home in Fort Worth, Texas has been voted the best in the state, according to a new report released by Yelp. The Texas White House, nestled in the Historic Magnolia Avenue/Fairmount neighborhood, earned the highest honor in the Lone Star State on the crowd-sourced internet company. Yelp ranked the businesses “using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews,” the website reported.

www.bnd.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bed And Breakfast#Texas City#Cor#The Texas White House#Travelers Choice#Mcclatchy News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
White House
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

This Is The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Phoenix

We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Aside from the nutritional benefits, there are many other positive aspects of breakfast that really help to start your day on the right foot. Breakfast can be an amazing time to hang out with your loved ones and and enjoy a meal together.
Posted by
DIY Active

7 Best BBQ Joints in Fort Worth, TX

If you're looking for great BBQ, Fort Worth is your place. It's packed with great BBQ. And this city never fails to maintain the high standard Texas has for barbecued items. In this article, we have tried to shortlist the 7 best BBQ joints in Fort Worth, Texas. Hope you will find your favorite one among these.
RestaurantsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

America’s 25 Best Steakhouses, According to Yelp

If you’re a carnivore, there’s nothing more satisfying than a good steak — preferably U.S. prime meat (or maybe authentic Japanese wagyu if price is no object), perfectly cooked, served with traditional side dishes (potatoes of some kind; maybe creamed spinach) and possibly a few glasses of excellent red wine. (If you’re enjoying a steak […]
Dallas, TXDallas News

Head east to find this year’s best-selling Dallas-Fort Worth home communities

The three top-selling new home communities in North Texas are all located east of Dallas, a new survey shows. Maryland-based RCLCO Real Estate Consulting ranks the country’s 50 best-selling new home projects each year. Six Dallas-Fort Worth master-planned residential communities made the mid-2021 ranking. And the top three were all in fast-growing areas east of Dallas.
Colorado StatePosted by
Only In Colorado

Voted The Best Breakfast In The County, Oscar’s Cafe In Colorado Is An Unforgettable ’50s Style Diner

It is no secret that breakfast is the most important part of the day, but how does one choose what to eat and where to eat it? While you can always opt for cereal or fried eggs at home, we recommend letting the professionals at Oscar’s Cafe in Colorado do the hard work: Guess what? […] The post Voted The Best Breakfast In The County, Oscar’s Cafe In Colorado Is An Unforgettable ’50s Style Diner appeared first on Only In Your State.
Posted by
106.3 The Buzz

Check Out This Awesome Texas Concrete Design on Tik Tok

I saw a bunch of people sharing this and I got to admit. That's pretty awesome. I wasn't expecting to see what happened in this Tik Tok. It's a guy smoothing out some concrete work and I thought that was it. Believe me, some Tik Toks are guys laying bricks, cleaning pools, or mowing the grass. People find those videos soothing, but I'm glad this video was not one of those.
Greensboro, NCvisitgreensboronc.com

Greenwood Bed and Breakfast

Greenwood Bed and Breakfast is a home away from home, located in the historic heart of Greensboro, NC. Enjoy home-cooked meals and old-fashioned hospitality.
Cheyenne, WYkgab.com

5 Best Restaurant Drive-Thru’s in Cheyenne According to Yelp

It's always important to get the most accurate reviews for anything, especially when we're talking about the best restaurant drive-thru's to visit in Cheyenne. Where could you possibly ever go to get a more accurate and honest review than Yelp? You are getting reviews straight from other people who took time out of their day to make sure you knew exactly what you are getting when you visit these drive-thru's in Cheyenne.
LifestylePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Bed and Breakfast in Every State

Americans are traveling and taking vacations again as the country continues to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, and many are happy not to stray too far from home, making road trips instead of heading for the airport. Fortunately America has an amazing number of worthwhile destinations. (These are the most beautiful places to visit in […]
Fort Worth, TXvegoutmag.com

Spiral Diner Team to Open Two New Vegan Spots in Fort Worth, Texas

The Spiral Diner crew is set to open Maiden and Dreamboat Donuts, two new vegan concepts, in the Near Southside District. Vegan restaurant entrepreneur, Amy McNutt is bringing two brand new vegan dining concepts to the PS1200 development in Fort Worth, Texas. McNutt is the founder of Spiral Diner, a casual eatery and bakery serving up vegan comfort food. This diner has three Texas locations—Dallas, Denton, and Fort Worth—and, over the years, has been nominated for best diner, best nachos, and best overall veg options. Soon, the Spiral team will be bringing even more tasty plant-based options to the Near Southside District—meet Maiden and Dreamboat Donuts.
Southlake, TXPosted by
CultureMap Dallas

Small Macy's store once a big deal for Dallas-Fort Worth checks out — for now

The paint had barely dried when the pandemic forced Market by Macy's at Southlake Town Square to close in March 2020 after it had just made its national debut on February 6. The brand's first-ever smaller-format department store-plus-restaurant then reopened per state and local guidelines, and gave it a go — until now. The store has just closed again for new paint, literally and figuratively.
Texas Statetravelawaits.com

8 Glamping Spots You Need To Know About Near Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

Dallas–Fort Worth (DFW) is located in North Texas, where everything is big, vibrant, and busy. But this area is surrounded by lakes, parks, and miles of scenic country roads, which makes participating in outdoor activities, including glamping, favorable all year long. The glamping sites I came across near DFW are all unique and include air conditioning and heat because Texas’s summers are hot and winters can be unpredictable. And, of course, they include luxury amenities you wouldn’t normally get in a plain cabin in the woods. Glamping has become my favorite way to camp!

Comments / 0

Community Policy