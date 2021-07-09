Man dies after being shot by police in West Garfield Park

A Portland man drowned Saturday while swimming at Oxbow Park along the Sandy River near Gresham, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. Deputies and paramedics arrived at the park around 6 p.m. to find several people — including park-goers and two park rangers — attempting CPR on Jose Marcelino Castillo-Pacheco, 33, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. A teenage girl had noticed he was in distress in the water and pulled Castillo-Pacheco according to sheriff’s officials.