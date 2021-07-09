Cancel
Public Safety

Man dies after being shot by police in West Garfield Park

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suspect, who was shot during a standoff with police Friday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, has died.

www.fox32chicago.com

Chicago, IL
