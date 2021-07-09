Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Business Lawyer William Fish: Now's Time to Acquire Businesses in Financial Distress, Especially in Senior-Housing Sector

By Robert Storace
Law.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHinckley, Allen & Snyder’s William Fish Jr. sees a changing landscape due to the global pandemic that includes representing individuals and entities looking to acquire distressed businesses. “In terms of opportunities, the biggest one in my practice area is representing those seeking to acquire businesses that are in distress,” said...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Distress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Housing
Related
Real Estateirei.com

Senior housing sector shows resilience to COVID-19 impact

Senior housing has shown strong resilience to the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the vast majority of operators reporting pent-up investment demand and positive leasing trends in the first half of 2021, according to the CBRE U.S. Seniors Housing & Care Investor Survey. Investors responding to the survey...
Retailinsurancebusinessmag.com

Top five tips for working with real estate investors

When it comes to real estate insurance, it’s an ever-changing market out there – so it’s always prudent to get advice from the best in the business. We caught up with Shawn Woedl (CEO & president of REInsurePro) to discuss his top five tips for working with real estate investors.
EconomyLaw.com

Spread of Partner Pay Widens in Parts of Big Law

Amid increasing competition for the best talent, the pay gap between the highest-paid and lowest-paid equity partners is climbing in some segments of Big Law. The median ratio between the highest and lowest-paid equity partners at Second Hundred firms in particular—those ranked No. 101 through No. 200 in the Am Law 200—has widened, extending from 7.5-to-1 in 2019 to 8-to-1 in 2020, according to American Lawyer data taken from a survey of law firms each year.
Relationship AdviceLaw.com

Billing Best Practices Strengthen Client Relationships

The business side of lawyering is about revenue generation, getting paid for work done. It’s also about finding and keeping loyal clients. According to Clio Legal Trends Report 2020 there are many problems related to law firm billing systems. The report cites average billing system leaks in many areas including “time billed but unpaid” (14%), and “uncollected time” (12%). Almost 30% of billed work is unpaid. Do these collection problems reflect client discontent? To answer this question, I asked my attorney panel about their perceptions of the linkages between client satisfaction and law firm approaches to billing.
EconomyLaw.com

Reaching Hispanic Clients: Why Digital-Forward Is the Smart Strategy for Firms

For attorneys who want to grow their firms, the Hispanic market holds a wealth of opportunity. But how should attorneys craft their marketing messaging and which marketing channels they use to reach Hispanic clients are critical considerations that can make or break a Hispanic-focused law firm marketing strategy. This is...
Small Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Businesses seek financial relief

Jul. 12—Business operators are calling for financial relief measures, including a debt moratorium and new loans with relaxed conditions, to help small and medium enterprises cope with Covid-19. The request was made ahead of Monday's meeting of the government's economic team called by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. Members of the...
Retailhotelbusiness.com

Lightbox: Predictions of distress largely exaggerated in CRE’s hotel & retail sectors

As the summer shopping and travel season gets into full swing, the commercial real estate industry is closely watching the flow of revenue into the hard-hit retail and hospitality sectors. According to a Q2 2021 Investor Sentiment Report from LightBox, investors and their advisors are seeing promising indicators. This is translating to aggressive pricing for top-tier assets in both sectors and predictions of a spike in investment in the second half of 2021 and into 2022.
Economynewmilfordspectrum.com

Every Business Owner Needs a Financial Education

Businesses make money, so it's important to understand your finances to effectively run a business. You don't need to be a finance expert to run a successful business but accounting skills are extremely valuable as they can save you money on outside help and give you a better idea of how your business uses money. In The Learn Corporate Finance Bootcamp Bundle, you'll get a business-centric financial education that can help you be smarter with your business's money.
Personal Financeliveinsurancenews.com

Five Tips to Get Your Business Financially on Track

Finance has always been a substantial part of business operations. It is safe to say that the key to running a successful business lies in how organized finances are in place. Sound financial management is necessary for sustainability, profitability, consistency, and long-term growth in this competitive and demanding realm. Companies that keep tabs on business finances from the very beginning can save themselves from hassle, time, money, and efforts down the road.
LawLaw.com

Paul Hastings Walks Back Office Return Policy | House General Counsel's Office Sees Departures | Operator of Wish Fintech Platform Hit With Securities Suit: The Morning Minute

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. PAUL HASTY - Some law firm leaders may have taken the recent relaxing of mask requirements around the U.S. as a cue that life was returning to its pre-pandemic state. But as Law.com’s Patrick Smith reports, Am Law 50 firm Paul Hastings recently learned the hard way that there’s no going back—at least not five days a week. On May 28, the firm issued an internal memo outlining its office return policy, saying that “by default, we should work from the office when we are able.” But in a June 22 follow-up memo obtained by Law.com, the “by default” language used in the first memo was absent. What’s more, the firm said it was issuing another statement to “allay any potential concerns or misperceptions about our September 7 return to work plan” and “to reinforce that remote work and increasing levels of flexibility in our work arrangements will remain hallmarks of how we operate.” So what exactly happened? A recruiter, speaking on background, told Smith they started receiving inquiries from associates at Paul Hastings looking to make a move just after the May 28 memo was sent. “It sounds like Paul Hastings got wind of some of that and said ‘never mind, we’re only going to expect you to come in a minimum of three days a week,’” the recruiter said. Maybe the firm’s first memo would have gone over better if it had hired everyone their own personal trainer?
Food & Drinksbloomberglaw.com

Kraft Will Pay $16 Million, Change Label on Maxwell House Coffee

Kraft Heinz Foods Co. got final approval from a federal court in Florida of a $16 million settlement that resolves a nationwide class action claiming Maxwell House and Yuban ground coffee containers overstate how many cups they will produce. Kimberly E. Ferron sued in 2020, claiming. Kraft. deceptively and unlawfully...
EconomyLaw.com

Associates in These Practices Are Most Likely to Make a Move in 2021

Law firms should keep an eye on their associates in general, as competing firms do everything they can to lure promising talent this year. But they should be particularly diligent about young lawyers in data privacy, corporate and insurance practices. According to data provided by legal data company Decipher, first...
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

Demographics Means Student Housing Will Remain A Solid Bet

Despite tepid growth at best in average enrollment figures for post-secondary schools, the US institutional student housing market is poised to remain a steady option for real estate investors, according to a new report from the National Multifamily Housing Council. NMHC estimates the student housing market will grow from 8.5...
EnvironmentLaw.com

Thinking About Tree Equity and Its Benefit to Clients, Community

“Tree Equity,” a notion promoted by advocacy group American Forests, has received attention recently, including an article in the July 4 New York Times featuring Philadelphia. In brief summary, tree cover varies significantly among neighborhoods (more precisely, census blocks) in urban areas. A higher proportion of tree cover correlates with higher property values, higher median incomes of the residents, and with a whiter racial makeup. Therefore, one might say that the uneven distribution of urban trees is a feature of environmental inequity. American Forests proposes a program to plant 31.4 million trees annually in urban areas at a cost American Forests estimates at $8.9 billion. It asserts that that program would confer a number of benefits that would make it a good investment.
EconomyLaw.com

Associate Pay Raises Prompt More In-House Concerns Over Attracting Talent

General counsel are keeping an eye on billing rate changes after Am Law 200 firms increased associate salaries across the board this year. But a larger concern for some legal department heads is on the talent front: attracting associates who can leave behind lockstep salary increases and head in-house. In...
LawLaw.com

The Future of Litigation Workflow: Reimagining Technology and Process in the Next Decade

When most law firms sent their lawyers and legal professionals home in March of 2020, they did not expect that more than a year later, many, if not all, would still be working remotely. Litigators also did not anticipate the lengthy court closures and delays in driving their matters forward. As they embraced each new paradigm, from video engagement to remote depositions, and reimagined how to collaborate, train and thrive, they have balanced uncertainty with progress at each stage.
EconomyLaw.com

U.S. Contractor Sues Insurer, Construction Company Over Guantanamo Bay Naval Station Work

McDonald Hopkins filed a lawsuit Monday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Ion Electric. The suit, for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects, targets Munilla Construction Management and Travelers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-22491, United States of America For The Use And Benefit Of Ion Electric, LLC et al v. Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America et al.
Georgia Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Volume of business sector turnover up in Georgia

Jul. 4—The volume of business sector turnover in Georgia increased by 11.3 percent in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter of the previous year and amounted to 28.9 billion lari ($8.9 billion), Trend reports referring to the National Statistics Office (Geostat). The production value of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy