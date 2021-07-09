Cancel
Gov. Brad Little mobilizes Idaho National Guard firefighters, fire restrictions expected soon

By Meredith Spelbring
KIVI-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Brad Little announced Friday the Idaho National Guard firefighters have been mobilized to help with wildfires. Little issued an emergency declaration for wildfires, which will mobilize the firefighters and aircraft to assist in firefighting efforts. The Idaho Department of Lands requested Little to make the declaration to make more resources available for fighting fires across more than 6.2 million acres of land in Idaho in IDL protection, according to a news release.

I Still Struggle to Forgive Idaho Governor Brad Little

When was the last time Governor Little talked about COVID restrictions? Are some still in place? With a primary 10 months away maybe he believes you’ll forget what happened last year if you haven’t yet forgiven. A prominent Republican told me a few months ago the Governor took his foot off the gas when he realized playing jailer wasn’t popular with a lot of potential voters.
Albuquerque, NMkunm.org

WED: 2 National Forests In New Mexico Lift Fire Restrictions, + More

2 National Forests In New Mexico Lift Fire Restrictions - Associated Press. Gila National Forest and Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands officials on Tuesday announced the lifting of fire restrictions due to reduced wildfire danger. Officials cited the arrival of summer rains accompanied by higher humidity levels and lower...
Sonora, CAUnion Democrat

Fire season is on, and the Stanislaus National Forest is short on firefighters

Fire season is here, and while recent fire seasons have been getting longer, hotter, more severe, more deadly, and more destructive, the Stanislaus National Forest is now operating with just 75% of its full contingent for fire staffing, in part because other fire agencies offer better pay and benefits than the U.S. Forest Service.
PoliticsPosted by
KREM2

6 North Idaho counties implement new fire restrictions

IDAHO, USA — Six counties in North Idaho have implemented Stage 2 fire restrictions that will be in place until further notice. The restrictions will be in place in all Idaho Panhandle counties including Boundary, Bonner, Kootenai, Benewah, Shoshone and Latah. The restrictions are due to increased fire danger, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.
Lassen County, CALassen County News

Lassen National Forest implements fire restrictions

The Lassen National Forest fire restrictions go into effect today, Friday, July 2, the agency shared. Pursuant to 16 U.S.C. § 551 and 36 C.F.R. § 261.50(a) and (b), and to provide for public safety protect natural resources,the following acts are prohibited within the Lassen National Forest. This Order is effective from July 2, 2021, through Nov. 30, 2021.
Teton, IDbuckrail.com

East Idaho in stage 1 fire restrictions, effective today

JACKSON, Wyo. — Beginning today, July 15, Caribou-Targhee National Forest, in conjunction with other land management agencies in Eastern Idaho, has issued stage one fire restrictions for all regions in the East Idaho area. The restrictions include Bannock, Bonneville, Bingham, Bear Lake, Butte, Clark, Caribou, Fremont, Franklin, Jefferson, Madison, Power,...
Idaho Statekmvt

Fire restrictions expand as 14 large wildfires burn in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Federal and state public land managers have implemented fire restrictions because of hot and dry weather as 14 large wildfires burning in Idaho. The fires have scorched about 200 square miles in the northern half of the state as of Wednesday. The northern third of the...
Flagstaff, AZtucson.com

Coconino National Forest to reopen with fire restrictions

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Coconino National Forest will reopen to the public Tuesday morning although some fire restrictions will remain in effect. The decision to reopen was made based on the amount of recent rainfall that occurred across all three districts of the forest. While the forest-wide closure will...
Idaho Statepullmanradio.com

Severe Fire Danger Forces PotlatchDeltic To Place Recreational Restrictions On Its Idaho Lands

The PotlatchDeltic Corporation has placed restrictions on its land in Idaho because of the severe fire danger. The timber company is banning motorized vehicles on its gated roads. Vehicles are only allowed on PotlatchDeltic lands on ungated roads. The corporation is also curtailing ORV and 14-day camping permits. Campfires and open burning are banned on PotlatchDeltic lands.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Governor Brad Little Silent on Vaccine Mandates

Where the heck is Brad Little? His public relations flack would likely explain he’s presiding over the latest emergency. The sudden outbreak of major wildfires across the state. He was also recently seen at an event where State Police were rewarded with bonuses for their work during the pandemic (people in public safety work long and sometimes dangerous hours). And then there are the ceremonial duties that are a daily part of office.
Sisters, ORoregontoday.net

Two National Guard Helicopters to Join Grandview Fire, July 16

ODF release – SISTERS, Ore. – Firefighters successfully stopped three spot fires that jumped lines during the Red Flag Warning Wednesday. As temperatures cooled and the humidity increased Wednesday night, firefighters strengthened the containment lines by beginning to cool the hot areas just inside the perimeter. The great work by last night’s crews will enable today’s crews to hold the perimeter of the Grandview Fire. The fire is estimated to be 5,971 acres and is 14% contained. Two Oregon Air National Guard helicopters will join four privately contracted helicopters already at the fire. This extra assistance will aid firefighters in keeping the Grandview Fire inside the established containment lines. A Red Flag Warning continued Thursday until 11 p.m. Predicted low relative humidity and winds between 5-15 mph (gusts to 20 mph) out of the west could challenge containment lines on the fire’s eastern edge. Crews will continue to build and strengthen containment lines and monitor and rapidly respond to any spot fires that may emerge outside the lines. There are still homes and other structures at risk, even as the risk diminishes due to the great work by our firefighters. Fire managers are coordinating resources across multiple fires to best meet firefighting needs throughout Oregon. Due to progress made on the fire, some structural task forces will depart to aid other fires within the state Thursday. For up-to-date information on the Grandview Fire, please visit:
Idaho StateKIVI-TV

Idaho Department of Lands releases online fire restriction finder

IDAHO — The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) announced Friday the new fire restrictions finder is now online and the list of areas with fire restrictions is growing. IDL says the public's participation in preventing human-caused wildfires is critical during the current extreme fire conditions. “The Fire Restrictions Finder is...
Charleston, WVWOWK

Feds owe West Virginia National Guard millions for protection

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – When rioters attacked the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC on January 6th, the loss of life, injuries, and damage to the building itself were not the only costs. The Pentagon called up National Guard units from around the country to come in to protect the Capitol...
Congress & Courtsgorgenewscenter.com

MERKLEY, BIPARTISAN COLLEAGUES PUSH TO INCLUDE SUPPORT FOR NATIONAL GUARD FIREFIGHTING EFFORTS IN UPCOMING FUNDING BILL

Washington, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley today led a bipartisan group of 14 of his Senate colleagues in pushing leaders of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense to include robust funding in the fiscal year 2022 funding bill for the National Guard to support wildland firefighting efforts in communities across western states, which are already facing severe drought and wildfires.
Idaho Statekboi.com

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions ordered for south central Idaho

As the threat of wildfire danger continues to increase, state and federal land management agencies will implement Stage 1 Fire Restrictions on lands within south central Idaho effective July 16, 2021, at 12:01 a.m. Fire restrictions are intended to decrease the chance of any preventable fires in the designated areas.

