Gov. Brad Little mobilizes Idaho National Guard firefighters, fire restrictions expected soon
Gov. Brad Little announced Friday the Idaho National Guard firefighters have been mobilized to help with wildfires. Little issued an emergency declaration for wildfires, which will mobilize the firefighters and aircraft to assist in firefighting efforts. The Idaho Department of Lands requested Little to make the declaration to make more resources available for fighting fires across more than 6.2 million acres of land in Idaho in IDL protection, according to a news release.www.kivitv.com
