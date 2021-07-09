Gov. Brad Little mobilizes Idaho National Guard firefighters, fire restrictions expected soon

ODF release – SISTERS, Ore. – Firefighters successfully stopped three spot fires that jumped lines during the Red Flag Warning Wednesday. As temperatures cooled and the humidity increased Wednesday night, firefighters strengthened the containment lines by beginning to cool the hot areas just inside the perimeter. The great work by last night’s crews will enable today’s crews to hold the perimeter of the Grandview Fire. The fire is estimated to be 5,971 acres and is 14% contained. Two Oregon Air National Guard helicopters will join four privately contracted helicopters already at the fire. This extra assistance will aid firefighters in keeping the Grandview Fire inside the established containment lines. A Red Flag Warning continued Thursday until 11 p.m. Predicted low relative humidity and winds between 5-15 mph (gusts to 20 mph) out of the west could challenge containment lines on the fire’s eastern edge. Crews will continue to build and strengthen containment lines and monitor and rapidly respond to any spot fires that may emerge outside the lines. There are still homes and other structures at risk, even as the risk diminishes due to the great work by our firefighters. Fire managers are coordinating resources across multiple fires to best meet firefighting needs throughout Oregon. Due to progress made on the fire, some structural task forces will depart to aid other fires within the state Thursday. For up-to-date information on the Grandview Fire, please visit: