Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Expedition 65 Thread

NASASpaceFlight.com
 11 days ago

Space junk flies at 1.8 km distance from orbital outpost — Roscosmos. According to the Russian space agency, there was no need for the International Space Station to conduct an avoidance maneuver. 8 JUL, 07:59. MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. A piece of space junk flew at a distance of 1.8...

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Debris#Other Space#Space Junk#Tass#Uncatalogued#Iss#Russians#Americans#Japanese#Frenchman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Science
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Brazil
Country
Russia
Related
Aerospace & DefenseAdvanced Television

Virgin Orbit to start satellite launches in 2022

Following on from the success of launching himself and three passengers into space last week, Sir Richard Branson’s sister business Virgin Orbit will start launching and deploying a greater number of satellites in 2022. Virgin Orbit’s VP/Flight & Launch Activities, Tyler Grinnell, newly appointed to the position after a dozen...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
UPI News

Britain supports U.S. plan for deep space radar station

July 19 (UPI) -- A U.S. Space Force plan to position a system in Britain to monitor spacecraft up to 22,400 miles from earth drew the approval of the Royal Air Force chief. Air Chief Marshal Sir Michael Wigston, in the United States to examine the plans, said Britain is "very interested" in hosting an element of the Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability, under development by the Space and Missile Systems Center of the U.S. Space Force.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Salon

The Hubble Space Telescope's weird computer glitch, explained

After more than a month of being offline, the Hubble Space Telescope is operating again. Over the weekend, engineers at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced they had successfully switched the telescope to its backup hardware after completing a high-stakes procedure that was initiated on Thursday. "Hubble is...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

NASA TV to Air Launch of Space Station Module, Departure of Another

HOUSTON (NASA PR) — NASA will provide live coverage of a new Russian science module’s launch and automated docking to the International Space Station, and the undocking of another module that has been part of the orbital outpost for the past 20 years. Live coverage of all events will be available on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Galileo Second Generation proof-of-concept testing begins

The first Galileo Second Generation hardware has begun testing, with test versions of the satellites' navigation payloads undergoing evaluation by Airbus Defence and Space at their Ottobrunn facility in Germany and by Thales Alenia Space at ESA's ESTEC technical centre in the Netherlands. These testbed versions of these new navigation...
Aerospace & Defensebrweeklypress.com

NASA Conducts 5th Test in RS-25 Series Supporting Artemis Moon Missions

NASA conducted a fifth RS-25 single-engine hot fire July 14 as a continuation of its ongoing seven-part test series, supporting development and production of engines for the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket on future missions to the Moon.Operators fired the engine for more than eight minutes (500 seconds) on the A-1 Test Stand at Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, providing data to Aerojet Rocketdyne, lead contractor for the SLS engines, as it produces engines for use after the first four SLS flights. Four RS-25 engines, along with a pair of solid rocket boosters, will help power SLS, firing simultaneously to generate a combined 1.6 million pounds of thrust at launch and 2 million pounds during ascent. With testing of RS-25 engines for the first four Artemis program missions to the Moon completed, operators are now focused on collecting data to demonstrate and verify various engine capabilities, evaluate new engine components manufactured with cutting-edge and cost-saving technologies, and reduce operational risk. During the July 14 test, the team fired the engine at 111% of its original power level for a set time, the same level that RS-25 engines are required to operate during launch, as well as 113%, which allowed operators to test a margin of safety. NASA is building SLS as the world’s most powerful rocket to send the agency’s Orion spacecraft to the Moon as part of Artemis, including missions that will land the first woman and the first person of color on the lunar surface. The agency is working towards launch of the Artemis I uncrewed flight test this year, which will pave the way for future flights with astronauts to explore the lunar surface and prepare for missions to Mars. SLS and Orion, along with the commercial human landing system and the Gateway outpost in orbit around the Moon, are NASA’s backbone for deep space exploration. RS-25 tests at Stennis are conducted by a combined team of NASA, Aerojet Rocketdyne and Syncom Space Services operators. Syncom Space Services is the prime contractor for Stennis facilities and operations.
Aerospace & DefenseESA Blog Navigator

A European Robotic Arm to handle the Space Station

The European Robotic Arm (ERA) is set for launch on a Proton rocket to the International Space Station on 21 July at 16:58 CEST. The first robot that can ‘walk’ around the Russian part of the orbital complex will be launched with the new Russian Multipurpose Laboratory Module from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, in Kazakhstan.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

NASA uncovers hidden system of mysteriously draining lakes under Antarctica

Scientists have discovered two new lakes buried deep beneath the Antarctic Ice Sheet. These hidden gems of frigid water are part of a vast network of ever-changing lakes hidden beneath 1.2 to 2.5 miles (2 to 4 kilometers) of ice on the southernmost continent. These lakes fill and drain over and over again in largely mysterious cycles that may influence how fast the ice sheet moves and how and where meltwater reaches the Southern Ocean. This flow, in turn, can change the currents in the Southern Ocean and potentially affect ocean circulation worldwide.
Jupiter, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

First female payload specialist for Virgin Galactic

JUPITER, Fla. — When people told Kellie Gerardi to shoot for the stars, they didn’t think she’d be so literal about it. But she took it seriously, and the 32-year-old Jupiter woman is heading to space. Gerardi will be aboard a future space flight on the VSS Unity out of...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Mail

NASA's Curiosity may have accidentally landed just a few miles away from an ACTIVE source of methane on Mars - a gas that could originate from a biological source

The 2019 revelation that methane was found on Mars sent shockwaves throughout the scientific community, as almost all of the gas on Earth is produced by life. Now, scientists believe they have located the source — and it's almost exactly where NASA's Curiosity rover is. Researchers at the California Institute...

Comments / 0

Community Policy