Public Health

CDC releases updated guidance for schools

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that it will fully adopt the CDC's updated guidance for COVID-19 prevention for schools from Kindergarten to 12th grade.

