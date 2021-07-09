CDC releases updated guidance for schools

(Health Department Survey)...The Public Health Department is asking the community to take the survey. The survey is related to the COPVID 19 vaccine. They say it will only take a dew minutes. The data gathered from the survey will help them in their on-going COVID 19 vaccination efforts. They say the servey is designed for individuals 18 years and older to complete. Only take the survey once. You can find the survey at theiur website, icphd.org/covid19survey.