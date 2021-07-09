Cancel
THE WITCHER: NIGHTMARE OF THE WOLF Anime Arrives This August On Netflix; Check Out The First Teaser Trailer

By MattIsForReal
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 7 days ago

While we will unfortunately have to wait until December for the second season of The Witcher, Netflix will whet our appetite with an anime prequel of sorts this August. During WitcherCon today, the streaming service announced that its upcoming anime film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, will premiere on August 23.

