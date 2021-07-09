Cancel
Music

Darian Woods

delawarepublic.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last year, a lot of musicians have struggled without live shows and tours to keep them afloat, so it's remarkable to see how Joy Oladokun has emerged into the spotlight. (SOUNDBITE OF JOY OLADOKUN SONG, "BAD BLOOD") SHAPIRO: She's had songs on popular shows like "Grey's Anatomy" and...

Celebritiescbslocal.com

Lance Woods

Ashley Williams is with Lance Woods as they talk about his stand up comedy show on popular streaming services. See where you can see and stream this local comedian perform on your device.
MoviesNo Film School

Tambra Woods

Article Comment – The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Novelization Confirms Cliff Shot His Wife. Article Comment – Master the Art of the Impossible with Advice from VFX Expert Shaina Holmes. I did not used it till now it looks so nice to me. 11 hours ago. Article Comment...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Madonna ‘Madame X’ Documentary to Premiere in October on Paramount Plus (TV News Roundup)

Paramount Plus will premiere Madonna’s new documentary, “Madame X,” on Oct. 8. “Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me,” Madonna said. “The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity.”
Theater & Danceenergy941.com

BTS Show Off Moves With ‘Permission to Dance’ Performance

BTS performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (July 13) the K-Pop group performed the latest single, “Permission To Dance,” from their number one album, “Butter.”. The guys performed in an empty mall, with the exception of purple and white balloons floating overhead. “Permission to Dance” was...
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Margo Price Covers the Beatles' 'Help' With Allison Russell, Adia Victoria

Margo Price has released a video of her cover of the Beatles’ “Help,” a track she recorded for the new EP Live From the Other Side. The Suffers’ Kam Franklin, Kyshona Armstrong, Adia Victoria, and Allison Russell accompany her and each get their own solos in the performance. Price takes...
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Victoria Wood

It started on stage ‘Explosively funny’: Victoria Wood’s song-filled slog to comedy glory. Joyce Grenfell inspired her, she wrote her own musical at school and a fringe theatre show with Julie Walters paved the way to TV fame. As Victoria Wood’s Talent returns, we revisit her early stage years. Watched...
Erie, PAeriereader.com

Magic Returns with Into the Woods

As the world begins to return to some semblance of its previous self, we are also rediscovering what makes life worth living. While binging shows on any number of streaming services is great, there is much more life in the live theater experience. It's an act of creation, humanity at its best, working together to create something to both teach and entertain. The collective nature of watching a work unfold with other people, having the actors feed off the energy of the audience and vice versa, is an experience that technology just can't replicate. Whether you're after that experience again or for the first time, there is no better chance than the upcoming production of Into the Woods at the Erie Playhouse.
Houston, TX365thingsinhouston.com

The Riot Comedy Show presents Erik Bergstrom at Rudyard’s British Pub

The Riot Comedy Show welcomes New York City comedian and cartoonist, Erik Bergstrom, for two shows upstairs at Rudyard’s British Pub. Bergstrom’s appeared on ‘he Late Show with Stephen Colbert and his Comedy Central Half-Hour was released in 2016. He has also appeared on MTV, VH1, TruTV, Fuse, Sirius XM, and has been featured by VICE, Vulture, and Buzzfeed.
EntertainmentPosted by
E! News

Vote on The Tonight Show's Annual Fallon Summer Read

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Whether you're traveling or staying at...
Musicwaer.org

Afro Futures: The Complexities of Cancel Culture

This week on Afro Futures, Yusuf Abdul-Qadir is talking to Jasmine Pierce. Jasmine is a writer and actress known for her work on Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Crank Yankers. Jasmine shares her take on cancel culture, talks about the responsibility that comes with writing for a comedy show and more.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
Movieswmagazine.com

Julia Roberts’s Daughter, Hazel Moder, Quietly Made Her Cannes Red Carpet Debut

Hazel Moder, the 16-year-old daughter of Julia Roberts, quietly made her red carpet debut this week at the Cannes Film Festival—but she was there supporting her other parent. Moder appeared alongside her father Daniel Moder, who served as the cinematographer for the festival film Flag Day. The younger Moder kept it chic and simple in a butterscotch yellow button-up lace dress. Dad, of course, wore a tux.

