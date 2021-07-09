Darian Woods

As the world begins to return to some semblance of its previous self, we are also rediscovering what makes life worth living. While binging shows on any number of streaming services is great, there is much more life in the live theater experience. It's an act of creation, humanity at its best, working together to create something to both teach and entertain. The collective nature of watching a work unfold with other people, having the actors feed off the energy of the audience and vice versa, is an experience that technology just can't replicate. Whether you're after that experience again or for the first time, there is no better chance than the upcoming production of Into the Woods at the Erie Playhouse.