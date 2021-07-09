MMO Game Thread: Pirates vs Mets, 7:10 PM
RHP JT Brubaker (4-8, 4.09) vs. RHP Taijuan Walker (7-3, 2.44) The Mets and Pirates were supposed to start a four game series last night but mother nature had other plans with storms that flooded large portions of the New York metro area. Those storms continued this morning with Tropical Storm Elsa impacting the same places. Assuming that the fields dry out tonight, the Mets should be able to welcome the Pirates into Queens.metsmerizedonline.com
