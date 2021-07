A new era is introduced for the sinister symbiote in Venom # 1. It will debut after the big screen premiere of Venom: There will be Carnage. Screenwriter Donny Gates and cartoonist Ryan Stegman say goodbye to Eddie Brock in the upcoming Venom #200. Fans wonder what will happen to the Marvel symbiote. Marvel Comics has revealed the next chapter in its story, which will consist of a monthly series. It will officially premiere in November 2021. The series has a full creative team. Formed by the Al Ewing coguinosites (The Immortal Hulk) , Ram V (Swamp Thing) and the artist Bryan Hitch (The Ultimates). The team also has inker Andrew Currie and colorist Alex Sinclair.