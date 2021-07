MISSOULA, Mont. — The Alder Creek Fire has grown to 3,465 acres, overnight infrared flight data shows. The overnight flight data log noted the following:. "The fire grew with intense heat on all sides of the fire. The largest areas of growth were on the north and south portions of the fire perimeter. On the south end the fire grew by approx. 1 mile to the south and SE with spotting up to .5 miles ahead of the main fire perimeter. On the north end the fire grew by approximately .5 miles to the north and NE also with spotting ahead of the main fire perimeter. The separate fire polygon to the east along the road/fire line contained only isolated and scattered heat. The interior of the fire contained mostly scattered and isolated heat."