THE WITCHER Season 2 Premiere Date Announced; New Teaser Trailer And Episode Titles Released

By MattIsForReal
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 7 days ago

During WitcherCon today, Netflix announced when Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere, and unfortunately, we're going to be waiting a little while longer than expected. While we thankfully don't have to wait until next year, it's about as close as you can get. The Witcher's second season will debut on December 17.

