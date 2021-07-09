THE WITCHER Season 2 Premiere Date Announced; New Teaser Trailer And Episode Titles Released

Netflix has revealed the official premiere date for the second season of The Witcher. The upcoming season is set to release worldwide on December 17 and will include a couple of new characters, including Paul Bullion as Lambert, Yasen Atou as Coën and Kim Bodnia as Vesemir. “There are so many characters that we’re introducing in Season 2. We are getting to see Dijkstra for the first time and sort of the Redanian Kingdoms. I know a lot of fans are excited to meet Philippa for the first time, Codringher and Fenn, Rience, Nenneke,” showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said at WitcherCon. “There’s so many, but I would have to say Vesemir is the one I’m looking most forward to our audience meeting. Vesemir is so integral to the story that we’re telling this season. Obviously, we’re returning to Kaer Morhen for the first time, and in a season that is about Geralt becoming a father to Ciri, it felt so important to meet who his father figure was. And you end up with this multigenerational story because Vesemir and Ciri have a story as well, and it does start to feel like, “Oh, all of these people are meant to be interacting and learning from each other and fighting with each other.”