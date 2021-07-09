Cancel
Vallejo, CA

Reptile and Oddities Expo slithers back to Vallejo

By Thomas Gase
Vallejo Times-Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Eliot once wrote in The Mill on the Floss that, “You can never tell a book by its cover.”. Wendy Rozonewski feels the same way about reptiles. “When someone sees something different out there and don’t know much about it, they assume they won’t like it,” Rozonewski said. “If they’re scared of snakes they won’t want to interact with one. Snakes really don’t want to bite, it’s just a defense mechanism, the only one they have. Many people assume snakes are slimy, but in reality they are very soft. Sometimes you just need to hold something to get a feel for it.”

