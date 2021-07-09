Cancel
Mattoon, IL

Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 7 days ago

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Showers and thundershowers likely. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

