Gov. Gavin Newsom on July 13 signed legislation that includes the biggest economic recovery package in California’s history – the $100 billion California Comeback Plan. The California Comeback Plan provides relief to those who need it most and major investments to address some of the state’s most persistent challenges. The plan provides immediate cash relief to middle class families and businesses most affected by the pandemic, creating the biggest state tax rebate in American history and the largest small business relief package in the nation.