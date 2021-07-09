Cancel
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures ease as cash market diverges

Agriculture Online
 7 days ago

CHICAGO, July 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures eased for a third session on Friday as futures markets tried to read conflicting cash markets, traders said. "We have the South backed up on cattle, trying to get cattle moved through," said Scott Varilek, broker at Kooima Kooima...

www.agriculture.com

