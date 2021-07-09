LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures ease as cash market diverges

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 2 to 3 cent per bushel * The most active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract was mostly unchanged overnight as the grains complex turned lower, supported by the Northern U.S. Plains missing crucial rains this week, analysts said. * The contract overnight met technical resistance just above its 20-day moving average. * U.S. exporters sold 424,700 tonnes of wheat in the week ended July 8, up 46% from the previous week and up 44% from the prior 4-week average, according to the USDA, and in line with analyst estimates. * Strategie Grains increased its monthly production forecasts for soft wheat in the European Union to 133.0 million tonnes in 2021, up from 131.1 million projected in June and more than 14 million tonnes above last year's crop. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 2-1/4 cents higher at $6.56-1/2 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat added 3/4 cent to $6.28-1/2, and MGEX September spring wheat gained 5-1/4 cents to $8.78 per bushel. CORN - Even to down 1 cent per bushel * The most active corn futures contract traded just above even overnight, as traders assessed beneficial rains that fell across parts of the Midwest overnight against continued dryness in northern crop growing regions. * U.S. exporters sold 272,000 tonnes of corn in the week ended July 8, with 138,800 tonnes for the 2020/2021 marketing year, down 20% from the previous week, but up 31% from the prior 4-week average, according to the USDA. * For the 2021/2022 marketing year, net sales of 133,200 tonnes of corn were below analyst estimates. * CBOT December corn last traded down 3/4 cent at $5.58 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 5 cents per bushel * Soybeans firmed, even as beneficial rains fell across the U.S. Midwest, propped up by the extended forecast returning to above average temperatures and less moisture during crucial development stages for the crop. * U.S. exporters sold 312,500 tonnes of soybeans in the week ended July 8, with just 21,700 tonnes for the 2020/2021 marketing year, down 66% from the previous week and 76% less than the prior 4-week average, according to the USDA, at the low end of analyst estimates. * CBOT November soybeans last traded 2-1/2 cents higher at $13.85-3/4 per bushel, while nearby August soybeans gained 3-3/4 cents to 14.56-3/4. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)