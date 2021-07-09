Cancel
BRITISH OPEN '21: A hole-by-hole look at Royal St. George's

 7 days ago

SANDWICH, England (AP) — A hole-by-hole look at Royal St. George’s, site of the 149th British Open to be played July 15-18: No. 1, 445 yards, par 4: One of several holes on the course that has kept its original design from 1887. It starts with a drive over a deep swale known as “The Kitchen.” A trio of bunkers stretch across the front of the green. The green slopes from front to back. Jerry Kelly started the 2003 Open with an 11.

