Lacuna Raises $16M, Aims to Muscle Up City Mobility Programs

By Thad Rueter
Government Technology
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic battered public transit, squeezed ride-sharing operations and, in some cases, clogged roads with e-commerce delivery trucks, lifelines of retail amid a wave of store closures. Now as cities bounce back, a 3-year-old Silicon Valley company called Lacuna Technologies aims to use $16 million worth of fresh capital to help those local governments manage the emerging realities of post-COVID transportation.

