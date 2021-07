It has been a relatively quiet week on the incoming transfer front since the signing of Ashley Young last week, with few new links being made. ‘Grealish Euro’ fever has taken hold of the nation after the win against Germany and despite a Friday morning scare, it appears genuine interest from City is yet to materialize in a bid. Other news comes from Villa’s continued pursuit of Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe and an exciting link to Julián Álvarez as the club looks to improve in possession.