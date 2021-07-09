Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Luxe Listings Sydney’, Where Three Real Estate Colleagues Buy And Sell Exclusive Properties In Australia’s Poshest Area

PHILADELPHIA (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Andrea Desy Edrei started KW Black Label Luxury Real Estate after a highly successful career where she quickly became one of the top 10 Realtors in Philadelphia for over a decade. Andrea was recruited by top brokerage firms in New York and Philly before launching Black Label. She is licensed in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Andrea has helped negotiate the sale and purchase of many of the finest properties in Philadelphia. Throughout her career she has represented buyers and sellers for one-of-a-kind estate properties as well as large scale developers, seasoned investors, high-end luxury condo and co-op buyers and international clients looking to expand their real estate portfolios. Andrea was born into the real estate industry and her extensive knowledge came at an early age. She has been licensed since the age of 18 and grew up going to planning and development meetings with her father who is one of the Top 40 residential Builders in the country (based in suburban Detroit). She has incredible experience working with international clients, Forbes List clients, Developers, Investors, NBA & NFL athletes, Celebrities, and Fortune 50, 100 & 500 CEO’s. She is a People Person and truly understands her clients’ individual needs and goals.