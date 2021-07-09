Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Luxe Listings Sydney’, Where Three Real Estate Colleagues Buy And Sell Exclusive Properties In Australia’s Poshest Area

By Joel Keller
Decider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuxe Listings Sydney is pretty much how the title describes it; it’s a reality show where three of the top people in the Sydney real estate game buy and sell properties in the city’s exclusive eastern suburbs. These are properties that can go upwards of the low eight figures. It’s Amazon’s first big entry into the real estate reality show genre that lately has been dominated by Netflix.

decider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Suburbs#Luxe Listings Sydney#The Sydney Opera House#Shabbat#Sleeper Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
Place
Sydney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Country
Australia
Related
TV & Videosmediapost.com

Q2: New U.S. SVOD Subs Slowed Sharply, Netflix Lost Share, Amazon On A Roll

The U.S. streaming video-in-demand market may have hit an inflection point during this year’s second quarter. As pandemic restrictions lifted and the last of the major new services (for now) kicked in, new subscription growth slowed sharply and paid (no ads) services’ shares of new and overall subscribers shifted, according to data from Kantar’s Entertainment On Demand service.
Entertainmenttalesbuzz.com

Inside the Aussie mansions of Amazon Prime’s ‘Luxe Listings’

Australia — the home of the Sydney Opera House, Rebel Wilson and kangaroos — is also home to some of the world’s most luxurious multimillion-dollar properties. Amazon Prime is the latest streaming service to join the burgeoning genre of real estate reality television in the style of Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing” and Netflix’s “Selling Sunset.”
TheWrap

‘Luxe Listings Sydney’ Renewed for Season 2 by Amazon

Things move fast in this real estate market. Mere days after the series debut, Amazon has renewed “Luxe Listings Sydney” for Season 2. Production in Sydney is already underway. Sounds like we’ll get some closure on that Season 1 finale cliffhanger, which star Gavin Rubinstein told TheWrap was a “super real” moment.
Real Estaterealitytitbit.com

Who is D'Leanne Lewis? Family and career of Luxe Listings Sydney star!

D’Leanne Lewis is one of three estate agents set to list properties on Luxe Listings Sydney, so let’s delve into her own home life. Alongside Simon Cohen and Gavin Rubenstein, D’Leanne is showcasing her talents on Amazon Prime‘s real estate new series. She may spend most of her days selling...
Real EstateSFGate

Andrea Desy Edrei Joins The Haute Residence Exclusive Real Estate Network

PHILADELPHIA (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Andrea Desy Edrei started KW Black Label Luxury Real Estate after a highly successful career where she quickly became one of the top 10 Realtors in Philadelphia for over a decade. Andrea was recruited by top brokerage firms in New York and Philly before launching Black Label. She is licensed in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Andrea has helped negotiate the sale and purchase of many of the finest properties in Philadelphia. Throughout her career she has represented buyers and sellers for one-of-a-kind estate properties as well as large scale developers, seasoned investors, high-end luxury condo and co-op buyers and international clients looking to expand their real estate portfolios. Andrea was born into the real estate industry and her extensive knowledge came at an early age. She has been licensed since the age of 18 and grew up going to planning and development meetings with her father who is one of the Top 40 residential Builders in the country (based in suburban Detroit). She has incredible experience working with international clients, Forbes List clients, Developers, Investors, NBA & NFL athletes, Celebrities, and Fortune 50, 100 & 500 CEO’s. She is a People Person and truly understands her clients’ individual needs and goals.
TV & VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

Inside Gogglebox Australia's Matty and Sarah Marie Fahd home as they do more renovations to their property amid the current Sydney lockdown

As New South Wales continues it's extended lockdown period, people have started doing home renovations again. And Gogglebox Australia stars Matty and Sarah Marie Fahd are no different. Posting to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Matty, 34, shared footage of his hallway and bathroom, which are currently undergoing a transformation.
WorldStreetInsider.com

Oran Park NSW Top Real Estate Agent Property Listing Service In Macarthur Region

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Macarthur United Realty (0438-228-722) has just released its updated residential listings for Oran Park. The agency also has a team in Campbelltown servicing all of the Macarthur area. Campbelltown,...
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals’ On Netflix, Where 3 Travelers Pick Unique, Cheap And Luxurious Rentals All Over The World

The idea behind The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals is that hosts Luis D. Ortiz, Jo Franco and Megan Batoon visit accommodations available for rent around the world. Each host is tasked with a different kind of rental to look for; Ortiz seeks out high luxury rentals, Batoon seeks rentals that are affordable but give a lot of bang for the buck, and Franco looks for unique accommodations, ones that are either in unusual locations or tied to interesting local experiences.
TV & VideosLas Vegas Herald

Video on Demand Service Market is Booming Worldwide at Unstoppable Rate | Netflix, Apple TV, Comcast Corporation, Amazon Prime Video

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Video on Demand Service Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
Amazonatlantanews.net

Ceracare Australia - Where to Buy Ceracare Supplements in Australia-

Ceracare: Ceracare is a glucose support supplement that proposes to increment cardiovascular wellbeing and keep up with healthy glucose digestion. CeraCare supplement is conceptualized and executed by a trio - Christine, Dr. Jihn and Michael. It is a natural supplement that keeps up with optimal glucose levels, cardiovascular wellbeing, and glucose digestion.
Real EstatePosted by
Daily Mail

Want to live like a rockstar? AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd's former Melbourne home complete with six entertainment rooms, a cocktail bar, underground wine cellar and a pool goes on the market for $2.6m

A home that was once owned by AC/DC drummer is up for sale in Beaumaris, Melbourne. The luxurious mid-century property has an asking price of $2.5m-$2.65m, according to Real Estate. The beachside brick house contains six entertainment rooms, a cocktail bar, an underground wine cellar, pool and a courtyard. The...
Boats & Watercraftstalesbuzz.com

Largest superyacht selling luxury condos — by invitation only

A 721-foot-long superyacht named Somnio is now offering condo units on board that start at a whopping $11 million — but not just anyone can purchase a residence. The exclusive luxury vessel, made up of only 39 units, is invitation only. Scheduled to launch in 2024, it will be known as the largest superyacht in the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy