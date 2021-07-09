Tom Hanks curates new hour-long DJ set to celebrate 65th birthday

Chet Hanks was hit with a civil lawsuit in April by his ex-girlfriend, Kiana Parker. Parker publicly accused the son of actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson of physically abusing her during their relationship. According to a report by PEOPLE, Parker is seeking $1 million in damages. Chet later accused Parker of being the attacker, claiming that she came after him with a knife. The lawsuit is ongoing, and Parker recently spoke to Radar Online and claimed that due to Chet's behavior, his parents had cut him off financially.