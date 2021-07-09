Tom Hanks curates new hour-long DJ set to celebrate 65th birthday
Tom Hanks has curated a new hour-long DJ set for an independent radio station to celebrate his 65th birthday. The set, titled ‘Songs From The Back Of The Station Wagon’, was created for online radio station Boss Radio 66, which specialises in playing obscure rock’n’roll, surf rock and garage rock. A quote on the station’s website from Hanks reads: “I have yet to hear a song on BR66 that I have not swooned over.”www.nme.com
