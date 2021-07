Call of Duty: Warzone released over a year ago. However, the issues with hackers are still prominent. From wall hacks to aimbots, you never know when there is a player in your lobby using these cheats until you fall victim to them. As Call of Duty: Warzone has progressed, hackers have managed to keep ruining games and keep getting more advanced. One particular type of cheat that is becoming more popular in Call of Duty: Warzone is known as silent aim.