Wyoming Rancher Survives on Beer, Bottled Water for 2 Days After ATV Traps Him

After a Wyoming rancher’s ATV pinned him to the ground, he survived for two days on bottled water and Keystone Light beer he had stashed in a cooler until sheriff’s deputies found him. Frank Reynolds, 53, was trapped when his vehicle tipped over as he chased one of his cows and her calf on Sunday. The animals had wandered into a neighbor’s pasture. The accident dislocated his shoulder and broke multiple ribs. He honked the vehicle’s horn until the battery gave out, but no one arrived. ​​“It was scary as hell is what it was… Everything on the left side pretty much hurt, from the top of my head to my toes,” said Reynolds. He was transported to a local hospital and remains there in recovery.