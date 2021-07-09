Formally charged with felony possession of an assault weapon, Frank Clark faces up to three years
Prosecutors officially have charged Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark with felony possession of an assault weapon. Now, he officially faces up to three years in prison. Via TMZ.com, authorities made the formal charge on Friday. Police arrested clark on June 20 after spotting an uzi inside an open duffle bag during a routine traffic stop in Los Angeles. Clark claims the gun belonged to a member of his security team.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
