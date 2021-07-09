Formally charged with felony possession of an assault weapon, Frank Clark faces up to three years

The attorney for Falcons defensive end Barkevious Mingo says he is innocent of the child sex charge he is facing. “The allegations out of Tarrant County against my client are completely baseless,” Garcia said, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. “Barkevious Mingo is innocent. At this stage, our side has very limited information. What we do know is these allegations are from over two years ago and are completely untrue. Mr. Mingo is the victim of a false claim, and we believe this is motivated by money or some other ulterior motive. We are confident when the truth comes to light, my client will be fully exonerated.”