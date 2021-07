I HAVE BEEN involved in pro-life advocacy in New Hampshire for over 20 years. Last week, we experienced a victory unlike any we’ve seen before. The Fetal Life Protection Act, passed as part of HB 2, finally places some limitation on abortion prior to birth. But this victory also brought with it a hard-learned lesson. When it comes to the abortion industry, we are not fighting on an even playing field where we debate facts. What we faced was an ever-shifting landscape of whatever “truth” served the opposition’s purposes in that moment. Clearly, the overriding imperative was to prevent any limitation on abortion in the state by any means, even if that meant making misleading and false statements.