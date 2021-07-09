Guest column: Will the new Alzheimer’s drug really cure the disease

On June 7, The U.S, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the drug aducanumab for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. This is the first new drug to be authorized by the agency since 2003. As a condition of approval, the FDA is requiring the drug’s maker, Biogen, to conduct studies to confirm an actual clinical improvement from its use, or such approval may subsequently be withdrawn. The medicine, to be marketed under the trade name Aduhelm, will be used to treat only the very early stages of the disease.