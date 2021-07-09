Blue Cross Teams with Clinicians to Improve Treatment for Peripheral Artery Disease

Among wound care providers to enhance the quality of patient care. TORONTO, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of wounds containing elevated bacterial loads, announced the publication of an independent consensus study of 32 leading wound care clinicians in Diagnostics1. The publication, "Guidelines for point-of-care fluorescence imaging for detection of wound bacterial burden based on Delphi consensus", presents the results of a Delphi consensus used to establish agreement on guidelines describing the use of fluorescence imaging for detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds. In the study, a two-round Delphi process was employed amongst a multidisciplinary panel of 32 wound experts across multiple sites of service including hospital outpatient, inpatient, private office and long-term care residences. The result was that 96% of clinicians reported that treatment plans informed by the MolecuLight procedure led to improved wound healing. The agreed-upon guidelines will help to standardize the use of fluorescence imaging using the MolecuLight i:X among wound care providers and enhance the quality of patient care.