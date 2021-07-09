Cancel
Premier League

Report: Chelsea Starlet Armando Broja to Be Included in Pre-Season First Team

By Vayam Lahoti
Chelsea youngster Armando Broja is set to be part of Thomas Tuchel's pre-season side, according to reports.

The 19-year-old is close to signing a six-year extension at Stamford Bridge after a successful loan spell for Vitesse, during which he netted 11 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions.

The Albanian has followed in the footsteps of academy graduate Mason Mount, who himself spent a season in the Eredevisie after emerging through the ranks in west London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R3pm9_0asT4t3o00
(Photo by Pro Shots/Sipa USA)

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the forward will be part of Chelsea's first team in pre-season and is nearing a long-term contract that would keep him at his boyhood club till 2026.

Broja made his Premier League for the Champions League winners during his side's 4-0 win over Everton in March 2020, coming on with four minutes left on the clock.

He displayed his talent throughout his time at Cobham, and the club were keen to tie him up following his rise in the Netherlands over the past year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w6Xrl_0asT4t3o00
(Photo by Pro Shots/Sipa USA)

What has Armando Broja said?

Back in March, the Albanian centre-forward reflected on training with the first-team, including forwards Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham. A taste of what is to come for the youngster.

“You can tell the tempo straight away. Everyone was at the top of their game. You learn from some of the best. You develop even by watching them. I learned how I can get past this defender or that defender. I’d watch things (Olivier) Giroud or Tammy Abraham did. We’d do a shooting drill and I’d pick up little movements."

